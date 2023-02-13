Getting Answers: dangers of school threat hoaxes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A string of threats across the country sent schools into lockdown Monday, including one in Westfield. Investigators determined there was no credibility to them.

Western Mass News is getting answers from experts on why these types of hoaxes can be so dangerous.

Westfield Police responded to White Oak High School on Monday morning after receiving a suspicious phone call indicating a threat to the school. After investigating the campus, they determined the call to be a hoax. State Police told Western Mass News that they responded to assist with patrols, K-9 units, and their bomb squad.

Although staff and students were safe, fake calls like those can be really dangerous.

“Law enforcement of any type don’t know exactly what they are responding to. Even if they have a suspicion it could be a hoax, they’re not going to go in with that mindset,” said Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at Western New England University Creaig Dunton. “The risk of collateral violence is always pretty high.”

According to police, this threat was among a string of fake calls made nationwide on Monday, including multiple schools in the Bay State. Along with Westfield, there were schools in Amesbury, Boston, Chelmsford, and North Attleboro that were all targeted with fake threats.

Professor Dunton told us that hoax calls like these pull resources away from other possible emergencies.

“If police officers and swat teams have to respond to a false swatting report at a school, that takes all that manpower off the streets to not be able to respond to an actual violent crime that might be going on,” he said.

Those resources often come with a hefty price tag, which could be pinned on the person who made the false report to police. However, Professor Dunton said that it can be extremely difficult to pinpoint where calls like these come from.

“It’s very hard to track who’s actually doing it due to the technology,” he explained.

If they are found, they could be charged with improper use of community resources, or falsely reporting a crime to police. An added charge is also possible if someone is tied to multiple hoax calls.

“Would be a definition of a criminal conspiracy,” Professor Dunton said. “It’s entirely possible.”

State Police and local police departments are still investigating where these calls across the state originated.

