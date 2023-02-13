Getting Answers: The impact of legal sports betting in Mass.

(WGGB/WSHM) - On January 31, Massachusetts became one of 34 states to legalize sports betting since 2018. We’re getting answers on what protections are in place to make sure you can get in the game and stay in the game.

Robert Westerfield, Vice President of Casino Operations at MGM Springfield said, “We prepared for this for a long time, now that it’s finally here, we’re super thrilled.”

According to the American Gaming Association, over 50 million Americans are expected to bet $16 billion dollars on the big game. That’s 20 percent of American adults.

For the first time, right here in western Mass. It’s a game on for bettors in the Bay State.

“The bets will be in the thousands and the amount of money will be, who knows, through the roof,” said Westerfield.

Massachusetts officially launched in-person retail sportsbooks on January 31 at the state’s three casinos with mobile sports betting expected to launch on March 10.

At the American Gaming Association, the focus is on cracking down on illegal sports betting. Last year, officials said Americans wagered 64 billion dollars illegally, using offshore sportsbooks or bookies.

Cait DeBaun, Vice President of Strategic Communications and Responsibility of the American Gaming Association said, “But we’re making real progress. Before legalized sports betting across the country that number was upwards of 150 billion dollars”

The 63.8 billion dollars in illegal money would have resulted in nearly 4 billion dollars in estimated revenue and 700 million dollars in state tax revenue.

DeBaun explained customers are seeing the benefits of legal gambling, “There’s consumer protection, guarantees that your bets are paid out, and we’re generating tax revenue for states across the country.”

We took our questions to Massachusetts Gaming Commission officials to get answers on what protections are in place to make sure you are betting responsibly.

Mark Vander Linden, Director of Research and Responsible Gaming of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said, “We recognize that gambling is not a risk-free form of entertainment. A key is providing people with the right tools as they can make that informed choice and keep playing as safe as possible”

At all three casinos in the commonwealth including MGM Springfield, there are brochures, gaming information centers open 16 hours a day and advisors who have had extensive training in all forms of gambling to answer questions and provide help to players.

“Explain how sports wagering works, explain what the lines are,” said Vander Linden. “How do you set a budget, how do you balance, sports wagering, or any type of gambling, with the rest of the obligations in your life.”

Last month, the gaming commission also launched a program called the “Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program” where you can place yourself on a list to set limits or cut yourself off entirely.

“A way to say I’ve had enough, and I need you as the casino to help me out and control my gambling,” said Vander Linden. “So basically, are prohibited from placing a bet and prohibited from entering the gaming floor.”

With mobile betting expected in less than a month, there are additional tools in the works.

“Excitement just keeps building like I said we are looking forward to March Madness after this,” said Westerfield. “Then settling into the playoffs for basketball and hockey. If this is any indication, we will do really well.”

Have A Game Plan: https://haveagameplan.org/

GameSense: https://gamesensema.com/

Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program: call 1-800-426-1234 or visit https://massgaming.com/about/voluntary-self-exclusion/ for more information

1-800–GAMBLER (National Problem Gambling Helpline)

1-800-327-5050 (Massachusetts Problem Gambling Helpline)

