GRAPHIC: Girl, 5, traumatized after dog attack, father says

GRAPHIC WARNING: The girl's injuries required more than 50 stitches and staples. (WSVN, FLORIAN BECKER, VIEWER SUBMITTED VIDEO, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) - A concerned father is speaking out about a dog attack in a Florida park that left his 5-year-old daughter scarred and traumatized.

Florian Becker says his 5-year-old daughter is “absolutely traumatized” after the Tuesday attack at Hortt Park in Fort Lauderdale. The girl is struggling to heal after a dog bite that required more than 50 stitches and staples to her face, shoulders, back and scalp.

“A lady with a dog walked up… and she invited the kids to come and pet the dog. My daughter went up and pet him, and all of a sudden, the dog turned and bit her in her face,” Becker said.

Florian Becker's 5-year-old daughter is struggling to heal after a dog bite that required more...
Florian Becker's 5-year-old daughter is struggling to heal after a dog bite that required more than 50 stitches and staples to her face, shoulders, back and scalp.(Source: Florian Becker, WSVN via CNN)

The harrowing sounds of the attack, including screams and the dog’s barks, were captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

“My wife was shocked and screamed, tried to pull the dog back by its collar, and the collar broke. The dog attacked again, this time more viciously, and she was grabbing the dog and fighting it back, holding on to it, screaming at the woman to take control of her dog,” Becker said.

Finally, the mother was able to free her daughter and rush her to the emergency room. Her father says the 5-year-old was lucky because some of the bite wounds are very close to her eye, but it does not appear to be affected.

Some of the swelling in his daughter’s face is going down, her father says, though she faces a long road to recovery.

“She said… ‘Why are you looking at me?’ My wife said, ‘Because you’re beautiful.’ And she said, ‘No, I look like a monster.’ So, these scars will be there for a long time,” Becker said.

Becker says when police arrived at the park, the woman and her dog were gone. Officials say the owner and dog have since been identified, according to local media reports.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Palmer woman dead after single car rollover on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Local and state police are investigating a threat made against a Westfield school.
Police investigating non-credible threat made towards Westfield school
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
3 dead, 5 wounded in Michigan State University shooting, police say
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Shots fired at Michigan State University campus
Over the weekend, Western Mass News received a tip of a partial building collapse on Maple...
Tenants share safety concerns following partial roof collapse in Springfield