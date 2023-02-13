Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer was hit by gunfire and wounded at the department’s headquarters shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, authorities said Monday.

The Kansas City Police Department said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said in a news release Monday afternoon that detectives were investigating a “potential connection” with several shots fired about six blocks from police headquarters in downtown Kansas City around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when the officer was injured.

Police said evidence, including apparent bullet damage to buildings, suggested several shots were fired in the area.

The shooting occurred just blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party and about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

The officer was immediately taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police asked for help from anyone in the area at the time. No further information was immediately released.

