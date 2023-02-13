Police investigating non-credible threat made towards Westfield school

Local and state police are investigating a threat made against White Oak School in Westfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state police are investigating a threat made against a Westfield school.

Westfield Police said that a threat regarding White Oak School was called in via cell phone Monday morning.

The building was evacuated and an investigation found that the treat was non-credible.

“All buildings are secure and all students and faculty are accounted for and safe,” police noted.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio added that the threat in Westfield is among several threats made nationwide that have been determined to be hoaxes.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

