Spring-Like Weather Pattern Continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunny skies and mild temperatures were seen in western Mass today to kick off the week. Afternoon highs ended up in the upper 40s almost everywhere after starting in the 20s this morning.

Upper level energy and a cold front will swing down from the Great Lakes later tonight with increasing clouds and a chance for light, scattered rain and snow showers. For spots that see snow, little to no accumulation is expected. Wind increases out of the west after midnight and turns northwest by sunrise.

Gusty breezes Tuesday out of the northwest will add a chill to the air and keep the Berkshires in the low 40s for highs. The valley should warm back to the middle and upper 40s but with wind gusts to 20-25mph. Everyone gets sunny skies as high pressure builds to our south.

Temperatures cool quickly Tuesday evening, so grab a coat for any Valentine’s plans. Clouds increase with a sprinkle possible early Wednesday morning with a passing warm front. Temperatures then warm quickly Wednesday with highs reaching 50s with gusty South breezes. Temperatures continue to warm with some record highs possible both Thursday and Friday!

Strong high pressure off the East Coast will keep a warm southerly flow in place through the end of the week. Scattered showers move in Thursday afternoon and evening, then a strong cold front will bring a chance for some heavy showers and even thunder Friday morning. There is also a concern for gusty breezes as the front passes. Temperatures take a sharp drop behind the front for Friday afternoon and we stay cold, but seasonable Saturday. Highs quickly rebound to the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday and Monday-a consistent trend this winter.

