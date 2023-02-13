Springfield officials provide update on Main Street redevelopment project

This photo shows the skyline of Springfield, MA
This photo shows the skyline of Springfield, MA(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A long-anticipated redevelopment project is finally getting underway in downtown Springfield. Three properties located at 113-117 State Street, 1135-1155 Main Street, and 11-21 Stockbridge Street have mostly sat empty for the last few years.

In fact, the bank foreclosed on them, allowing the Springfield Redevelopment Authority to pick them up. Now, after a few years of finding a way to redevelop them, Springfield Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Amanda Pham said a process is now underway to make it happen.

“This gives us the opportunity to determine the future ownership of these buildings and ensure their redevelopment and consistency with our goals and objectives of master planning efforts that remain to date,” Pham explained.

Next steps were discussed Monday morning at Springfield city hall. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the idea is to create synergy and investment in the downtown area.

“My dream and my goal is to create a promenade down in our south Main Street district night and day, and day and night, to experience the Italian-American delicacies that are down there,” Sarno noted.

These so-called “opportunity properties” are located just across the street from MGM Springfield. Casino President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Kelley said this is a plan for a better tomorrow.

“Those challenges have been real, but all of those have been outweighed by the tremendous power and potential that has been woven into tomorrow,” Kelley added.

Springfield Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan told Western Mass News some ideas for these properties include housing and offices on the upper levels, as well as retail possibilities on the ground level.

“[The ground-level activation is] in terms of bringing activity to the street level and getting pedestrian engagement with activity that’s happening at the street level. That is one of the focuses of the [Request for Quotation]. We are very specific that you have to be bringing forward projects that have a high degree of ground-level activation.”

Developers can now bid on the project until the end of March, with much of the physical redevelopment work to begin later this year. Sheehan predicted that redevelopment will be completed within two years.

