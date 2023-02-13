Springfield’s own Clint Screechwood wins national Superb Owl title for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park is celebrating after their very own screech owl, Clint Screechwood, was named the nation’s most Superb Owl on Monday following a two-month-long competition.

According to Jonathan Zealander of Ready10 Media, the group that runs BonusFinder’s Superb Owl competition, Clint beat out dozens of other owls nationwide, making it to the top 16 bracket.

From there, Clint managed to fly into the hearts of thousands, eventually ending up in the grand finals against Sanford from Florida’s Audubon Centre for Birds of Prey.

Springfield owl in running to be ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023

Voting came to a close on Sunday, the same day as the Super Bowl from which the competition draws its name from. Clint won with a resounding 60% of all total votes, taking home the title and a $5,000 cash prize for the zoo. One lucky voter was also awarded a $1,000 cash prize.

“We always knew Clint Screechwood was special,’” said Sarah Tsitso, Executive Director, The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center. “Now, the rest of the world knows it, too. Clint is a great example of the important work we do here at our little zoo – providing a safe, permanent, happy home for animals that have been deemed non-releasable due to injury, illness, disability or other factors. We are so grateful to everyone who voted for Clint. And I assure you, even though he holds the title of 2023′s ‘Superb Owl,’ he is still as humble as ever and promises not to hoot – I mean toot – his own horn.”

Ready10 Media said that they received well over 10,000 votes over the course of the competition.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.