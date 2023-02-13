Springfield’s own Clint Screechwood wins national Superb Owl title for 2023

An owl in Springfield is in the running for ‘Superb Owl’ of the year.
An owl in Springfield is in the running for ‘Superb Owl’ of the year.(Gabry Tyson / The Zoo at Forest Park)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park is celebrating after their very own screech owl, Clint Screechwood, was named the nation’s most Superb Owl on Monday following a two-month-long competition.

According to Jonathan Zealander of Ready10 Media, the group that runs BonusFinder’s Superb Owl competition, Clint beat out dozens of other owls nationwide, making it to the top 16 bracket.

From there, Clint managed to fly into the hearts of thousands, eventually ending up in the grand finals against Sanford from Florida’s Audubon Centre for Birds of Prey.

Springfield owl in running to be ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023

Voting came to a close on Sunday, the same day as the Super Bowl from which the competition draws its name from. Clint won with a resounding 60% of all total votes, taking home the title and a $5,000 cash prize for the zoo. One lucky voter was also awarded a $1,000 cash prize.

“We always knew Clint Screechwood was special,’” said Sarah Tsitso, Executive Director, The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center. “Now, the rest of the world knows it, too. Clint is a great example of the important work we do here at our little zoo – providing a safe, permanent, happy home for animals that have been deemed non-releasable due to injury, illness, disability or other factors. We are so grateful to everyone who voted for Clint. And I assure you, even though he holds the title of 2023′s ‘Superb Owl,’ he is still as humble as ever and promises not to hoot – I mean toot – his own horn.”

Ready10 Media said that they received well over 10,000 votes over the course of the competition.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Police lights
Palmer woman dead after single car rollover on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
A local Chicopee restaurant prepares for Sunday’s big game
A local Chicopee restaurant prepares for Sunday’s big game
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Residents encouraged to make internet exchanges at Springfield Police headquarters
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Nero’s Law for police K-9s will not be officially implemented until 2024
Local and state police are investigating a threat made against White Oak School in Westfield.
Police investigating non-credible threat made towards Westfield school
This photo shows the skyline of Springfield, MA
Springfield officials provide update on Main Street redevelopment project