Town by Town: Power of the Purse, Antonio’s Pizza, and preparedness lunch

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Belchertown, and Chicopee.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
United Way of Pioneer Valley of Springfield is set to launch Power of the Purse for 2023, a program that fills purses with critical toiletries and upbeat items for women in social service programs in our region.

In a partnership with the Dora D. Robinson Women’s Leadership Council, UWPV is collecting new and gently used purses, as well as toiletries such as soap, deodorant, lotion, hair products, feminine hygiene products, lip balm, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

UWPV is also seeking items such as flashlights, small journals, inspirational items, and first aid kits.

Plus, volunteers are encouraged to sign up to help staff pack the purses and assist with the distribution to social service programs.

Town by town also took us now to Belchertown. Beginning on Monday at 4 p.m. and wrapping up at 8 p.m., if you eat in or take out at Antonio’s Pizza, and if you mention the Belchertown pickleball community, 15% of their profits – not including alcohol – will go towards new pickleball courts in Belchertown that have lights.

Antonio’s Pizza is located on Federal Street in Belchertown.

Finally, town by town took us to Chicopee where registration begun for the Emergency Preparedness Lunch presented by the RiverMills Center Chicopee Council on Aging on Wednesday, February 22nd.

During lunch, you will learn about how important it is to be prepared in the wake of a disaster, what should be in your emergency preparedness bag, and where to keep it.

After lunch, you will be able to begin to build your own emergency bag.

You must register in advance at RiverMills Center or by calling ahead. Registration closes Tuesday.

