HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire on Dwight Street in Holyoke Tuesday morning.

Crews got the call around 9:45 a.m.

The fire was confinded to the engine compartment and no injures were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

