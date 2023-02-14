Getting Answers: difficulties of investigating school hoax threats

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield High School was one of a handful of schools in western Mass. to receive a hoax threat on Tuesday. Western Mass News is getting answers on why it is difficult for authorities to investigate these types of cases.

“We need to be more proactive and to act on these threats or these hoaxes, have the public servants get involved, have families get more involved, and even here in higher education, we can get more involved,” said AIC Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Jennifer Feitel. “This is nationwide.”

A second day of hoax threats at school districts across Massachusetts has led to growing questions in the community. Here in western Massachusetts, those districts included Springfield, Chicopee, Greenfield, Great Barrington, and Monday in Westfield.

Massachusetts State Police said that the threats they assisted with were consistent in content with each other and those made to other schools on Monday. They also referred to them as hoax swatting telephone threats.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Professor Feitel on what defines a swatting threat.

“What happens a lot of times is the kids will capitalize and start to send threats, but have no intention to follow through with those threats,” she explained. “So, it travels very quickly, especially with our TikToks and our Twitter and other social media platforms that are present now, and there has to be more of an activity to stop those potential threats.”

Massachusetts State Police said that they are still investigating the origin of the hoax threats. We asked Professor Feitel why it can be difficult for authorities to investigate these types of cases.

“Sometimes, it’s difficult because of the protections of the user,” she told us. “I know in a previous capacity that I had at another university, we were able to connect with the social media platform because it was an emergency-type of situation. Because we were law enforcement, we were able to get the users’ information.”

She said that the past two days demonstrate why the importance of more training is needed in school districts.

“Training is paramount, so even with our communities or family members, K-12, not just training for fire drills, but training for these events, training on what do we do with this information, so if we do see a hoax or get a hoax, we know who we report this to,” she said. “Who is the most appropriate contact for preventative measures so that catastrophes don’t happen?”

Meanwhile at Springfield High School, classes resumed as normal Tuesday following a brief lockdown in the morning.

