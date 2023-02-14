Holyoke dealership collecting donations for those impacted by Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Local business are stepping up to help those in Turkey and Syria who lost everything in last week’s earthquake.
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
“Time, it’s very urgent that we respond quickly and do our part to make a difference,” said Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Hyundai.

Last week, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, killing over 36,000 people in the region, making it one of the deadliest to hit the area in a century. Now, western Massachusetts businesses are doing their part to send relief to those who lost it all across the globe, including Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, which has a donation drop-off area set up in their showroom. Rome told us they have partnered with the Turkish American Society to make sure every item they collect goes to the right place.

“As a Hyundai dealer, I just feel very proud because Hyundai Motor America just donated $2 million to the Turkish Disaster Relief Fund, so I figured we could do our part as well,” Rome added.

As for what inspired the Gary Rome team to expand these efforts locally, he said, “We were able to successfully collect a lot and raise a lot of money for the Ukraine issue when that first came out, so we figured that with our exposure and our notoriety and with your help, we could make a difference and let people know that they can come here because we are in official drop-off spot for Turkish relief,” Rome explained.

Rome told Western Mass News that their goal is to fill five Hyundai Santa Fe Cruz trucks with donations in the next for weeks. They also have a QR code set up, so you can scan and make a monetary donation. Some of the items they’re looking for include first aid kits, pain medication, toiletries, toothpaste, pots and pans, diapers, and more.

If you’re looking to make a donation toward the earthquake relief, items can be dropped off at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke during regular business hours.

