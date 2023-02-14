Open hearts, helping hands: Jill Biden’s valentine to US

First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center in Fort Drum, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The visit is part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors and the "heart-work" will be featured at the White House for Valentine's Day.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The handprints of military children pressed onto paper hearts are decorating a corner inside the White House and the lawn as first lady Jill Biden celebrates Valentine’s Day.

Three large hearts, one with the message, “Reach Out with Open Hearts and Helping Hands this Valentine’s Day,” and two others featuring handprints are on display on the north lawn in view of television cameras where White House correspondents stand for their live reports.

Cut-outs of dog Commander and cat Willow are also part of the display.

Valentine's Day decorations adorn the White House lawn, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Washington.
Valentine's Day decorations adorn the White House lawn, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The theme continues inside the executive mansion as a corner of the East Wing entrance is decorated with three more large hearts, all printed with “Love,” and replicas of the dog and cat. Hearts bearing the children’s handprints have been strung together and hung in a window for visitors taking public tours to see.

The first lady and the children worked on the “heart” projects when she visited the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum, New York, home of the 10th Mountain Division, on Jan. 30. The 3- to 5-year-old children are enrolled at Fort Drum South Riva Ridge Child Development Center.

The visit was part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families and their caregivers.

Valentine’s Day is one of the first lady’s favorite holidays. She also displayed Valentine’s Day messages at the White House in 2021 and 2022.

