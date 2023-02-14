Parents upset with school cell phone policy after Chicopee High threat hoax

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked a second day of threats to schools across the state, including here in western Massachusetts. Following lockdowns, all of them were determined to be hoaxes.

Western Mass News was on scene in Chicopee and found parents upset with the school’s cell phone policy in place at a time like this. The parents said that this lockdown terrified them since they were unable to confirm with their students that they were okay. However, administrators said that cellphones in emergency situations can be even more dangerous.

Viamaris Mateo rushed to Chicopee High School Tuesday morning after hearing about a threat at her sons’ school..

“I have so many emotions right now, my heart is racing,” she told us. “My thoughts are going to places I don’t want them to go.”

Chicopee Police said that a call came into their non-emergency line Tuesday morning, indicating a threat at Chicopee High School. The school was then placed on lockdown and students were ordered to shelter in place.

Mateo said that she was terrified about what may be going on inside the school, but her nerves calmed when both of her sons were able to communicate with her that they were okay.

“I did tell him to stay calm and he said that he’s alright,” she said. “My second son also said that he’s okay.”

Chicopee High School implemented the use of Yondr pouches this past spring, locking students’ phones away throughout the day. Many parents Western Mass News spoke with said that situations like the lockdown on Tuesday are exactly why they want their children to have access to their phones during the school day, including Mateo.

“I bought my kids cellphones to know where they’re going to be, how they’re doing, if they are okay,” she said.

However, Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser said that these situations are exactly why Yondr pouches are important. She told us that it is vital that students are quiet in a lockdown, and cellphones can be dangerous if they make noise in emergency situations. She also mentioned that students who text on their phones during an emergency may relay incorrect information that further complicates the situation.

Principal Kruser told us that students who hide their phones or have second phones in their possession do face consequences if discovered.

The threat on Tuesday is still under investigation by Chicopee Police.

