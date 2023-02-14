Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home

There is no ongoing threat to the community.
By Libby James
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday around 6 A.M., the South Hadley Police Department executed a search warrant at a house on Abbey Street for unlawful cultivation of marijuana.

In a statement from South Hadley Chief of Police Jennifer Gundersen, Abbey Street is closed to traffic so that law enforcement and other public safety personnel can render the property safe and conduct their search.

It is anticipated that Abbey Street will be reopened later today.

At this time, there is no further information.

