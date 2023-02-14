Police investigating threats at Springfield High School, Chicopee High School

CHICOPEE/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in two local cities are investigating threats at two high schools.

Chicopee Public Schools Interim Superintendent Alvin Morton said that Chicopee High School received a threat and the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and an investigation found that the threat was not credible.

School activities have resumed and school will be dismissed at its normal time. However, Morton is asking that people refrain from coming to the school unless for an emergency situation so that they can “complete our emergency management procedures and protocols and to maintain a safe environment for our students and staff members.”

Springfield Police investigated a hoax threat at Springfield High School on February 14, 2023 (Western Mass News)

In Springfield, police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers there responded to Springfield High School on Alderman Street and investigated what was deemed a “hoax threat.”

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan explained that the school “took safety measures out of an abundance of caution, even though the threat was deemed a hoax.”

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio added that their department is aware “several hoax ‘swatting’ telephone threats” made today that reported threats of violence at Massachusetts schools. Tuesday’s incidents comes one day after similar threats were made towards several schools, including to a Westfield school. He noted that they are assisting local police in the investigation of the source of Monday’s and Tuesday’s threats.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest at noon on ABC40 and streaming in the player above.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.