Reported threat prompts lockdown at Chicopee High School

Chicopee High School is currently on lockdown while police investigate a reported threat.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee High School is currently on lockdown while police investigate a reported threat.

Chicopee Police are asking people to avoid the area while law enforcement are in the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more infomation as it becomes available.

