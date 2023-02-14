3 dead, 5 wounded in Michigan State University shooting, police say

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State University police tweeted that three people have been confirmed dead after a shooting on campus. At least five others were injured.

According to public safety officials, the initial report for shots fired was made near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus just after 8:15 p.m. Monday

Officers arrived to Berkey Hall and found several victims, according to a Michigan State University police spokesperson.

A second shooting was reported shortly after at a nearby building.

Campus police say at least three people were killed. At least five other victims were taken to the hospital, the department spokesperson said. Some of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said one suspect was seen on surveillance footage leaving the area on foot. He is described as a Black male, shorter in stature and wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.

Police released photos of the suspect in the Feb. 13, 2023 shooting at Michigan State University. (WILX)

Residents and students near the campus were urged to shelter in place while the suspect remained at large.

Hundreds of state, local and federal law enforcement officers assisted at the campus, according to officials.

All campus activities have been canceled for 48 hours.

