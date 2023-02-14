Shoppers hit local businesses in search of last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last minute Valentine’s Day shopping happened around the area on Tuesday.

“It should be every day to show, express your love for the ones you love. It’s always a good way to show someone how much you love someone,” said Robert Foster.

Western Mass News is getting answers from folks doing last-minute Valentine’s Day shopping. Foster was picking up gifts for his mom and fiancé, but he told us he thought there would be more last minute buyers.

“It’s not as busy as I thought it was going to be, but I like what they have available for us today,” Foster added.

Another day-of shopper, Tomas Carney of Springfield, told us how his dad plans ahead and assigns him and his brothers to help.

“I’m shopping for my mom, got her some flowers…We got chocolates, flowers, a card, you know, a little gift too,” Carney said.

Hot Oven Cookies Owner Sheila Coon told us they prefer to have people order ahead, but they do prepare for those last-minute orders.

“The way it’s been going here, the customers show up and they order six dozen, four dozen, three dozen, no qualms,” Coon said.

She said they make around 1,000 cookies and run out of a first come-first serve basis.  They have a variety of cookies with the classic 10 types to choose from. Special options for Valentine’s Day this year: a red wine brookie pie and a strawberry cheesecake crumb pie. Coon encouraged customers to keep an eye on social media before heading to the store.

“Always check our Instagram and Facebook because we will post what we are sold out for the day,” Coon said.

