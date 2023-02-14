Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield

One person is under arrest after West Springfield Police found a stolen vehicle on Monday.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest after West Springfield Police found a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Investigators said that the stolen vehicle was found at McDonald’s on Memorial Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday.

A suspect, 18-year-old Donovan Marsh III of Springfield, was found sitting in the stolen vehicle with a black mask covering his face and head. He got out of the vehicle and police reportedly saw him drop a loaded headgun.

Marsh then allegedly fled on foot and he was arrested a short time later on Mulberry Street on several charges including receiving a stolen vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a license.

