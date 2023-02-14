Temperatures nearing records through Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bright and breezy Tuesday across western Mass and afternoon highs hit upper 40s to low 50s! In Springfield, we were only a few degrees shy of the record high.

Tonight will remain quiet and dry as high pressure passes overhead. Clear skies this evening along with lighter wind will allow temperatures to cool quickly, but clouds return overnight and temperatures likely climb from midnight to sunrise. Overall, chilly with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday begins with a lot of clouds and an increasing southerly breeze. Wind gusts may get to 20-30mph throughout the day and we should see some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Unseasonably mild with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 50s. If we can get enough sunshine, we could see highs hit 60 in the lower valley-nearing records.

A front will come through our area Wednesday night with very little change to the air mass overhead. Wind lightens and shifts to the west-southwest and temperatures stay in the 40s overnight-warmer than our average high temp this time of year!

A strong southwesterly flow will continue to keep temperatures near records Thursday as we approach 60 degrees. Breezes at the surface stay light and clouds gradually thicken up as the day goes on. A warm front approaches by the afternoon, bringing rain showers into the area that will last through Thursday night. Breezy with increasing gusts out of the southwest to 20-30mph.

Temperatures will return to around 60 degrees early Friday morning ahead of a strong cold front and with gusty southwesterly breezes. The front arrives mid-morning with a period of rain and possibly a few downpours or a rumble of thunder. Temperatures fall fast behind the front and may get into the 30s before sunset. Northwest wind increases and gusts may top 40mph at times. Dry, colder air builds Friday night into Saturday.

Our weekend is looking dry with continued northwesterly breezes and good sunshine Saturday. It will be a cold start with teens Saturday morning, then highs in the 30s with a wind chill in the afternoon. Cold, but quieter Saturday night, then a warming trend returns with highs back to near 50 Sunday to Tuesday!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.