Tenants share safety concerns following partial roof collapse in Springfield

By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the weekend, Western Mass News received a tip of a partial building collapse on Maple Street in Springfield.

We spoke with one tenant, who told us that it was a scary experience on Saturday that has left her questioning the safety of the apartment building she calls home.

The apartment complex on Maple Street in Springfield is now under repair after what one tenant described to us as a “ceiling collapse” of one area of the building.

Colleen Vaughan told Western Mass News that she was inside when pieces of the building started to fall.

“I was just sitting on my bed, and all of a sudden, I heard this crazy, like, boom, and I was like, ‘oh my God’”” she recalled. “It felt like… I was like, ‘Did someone run their car into the building?’”

Vaughan said that her landlord explained to her that parts of the roof fell Saturday after water seeped through cracks in the ceiling, froze, and ultimately burst.

She told us that she has lived in this building for over a decade and has never experienced anything quite like this.

Vaughan also said that one area is blocked off, but she is worried if she and her mom would be able to get out safely in case of an emergency.

Springfield Code Enforcement is investigating.

