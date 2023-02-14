Town by Town: Six Flags hiring, MGM Valentine’s Day lunch, and ice cream fundraiser

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Springfield, and Longmeadow.

Six Flags New England in Agawam is hiring over 3,000 part time and seasonal employees for the 2023 season.

The theme park is offering a rapid hiring program that provides an expedited online option for interested applicants.

The park will also offer an onsite in-person hiring option on Saturday, February 18th, and Sunday, February 19th.

You can apply here.

At South End Middle School in Springfield, teachers and staff got to enjoy a Valentine’s Day lunch courtesy of MGM Springfield.

Last fall, in partnership with Springfield Public Schools, MGM Springfield “adopted” South End Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year.

This effort is part of the property’s annual initiative to help meet the needs of Springfield Public School’s students, teachers, and staff, including volunteering and sponsoring donations throughout the school year.

Finally, town by town took us to Longmeadow, where Blueberry Hill School raised money for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island with a fundraiser at Batch Ice Cream Shop.

10% of Tuesday’s sales will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Tuesday’s event was full of “celebrity scoopers,” including Superintendent Dr. O’Shea and several teachers.

