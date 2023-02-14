Warrants: Former Georgia officer dumped naked body of teen girl

A former Georgia officer was charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl. (WSB, GWINNETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta police officer has been charged with concealing the death of a teenage girl whose body was found six months after she went missing.

Gwinnett County police arrested Miles Bryant, 22, on Monday, charging him with one count of concealing the death of another and one count of false report of a crime.

In a warrant application, police said Bryant dumped Susana Morales’ naked body in the woods near Dacula after the girl disappeared in July. The skeletal remains of the 16-year-old were found last week and identified based on DNA and dental records. Medical examiners are still trying to determine how she died.

The warrant says Bryant lives near Morales’ last known location. It says police suspect Bryant of rape, murder, and other offenses, although the former officer has not yet been charged with those crimes.

Miles Bryant (Left) Susan Morales (Right)
Miles Bryant (Left) Susan Morales (Right)(WANF)

In the warrant, police said Bryant falsely filed a police report claiming his gun was stolen after his car was broken into. That accounts for the charge of a false report of a crime.

Bryant had no prior relationship with the 16-year-old, warrants state.

Bryant remained in jail Tuesday after a judge denied him bail. The judge cited investigators’ belief that he is a danger to the community. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer representing him.

Bryant was until Monday a Doraville police officer. The city fired him after he was charged.

“The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant,” Doraville spokesperson Emily Heenan said in a statement. “Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy.”

Morales went missing on the evening of July 26 when she was walking home from a friend’s house in Norcross, Gwinnett police have said. Detectives have said they believe Morales got into a vehicle. Her body was found more than 20 miles from where she went missing.

State records show Bryant became a sheriff’s deputy in Forsyth County in March 2020, resigning to become a Doraville officer in May 2021.

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council has no record of sanctions or disciplinary actions against Bryant, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
The closures include the Chapin Center in Springfield, Governor’s Center in Westfield, and...
State leaders call for action after 4 western Mass. nursing homes announce closures
One person is under arrest after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun in West...
Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield

Latest News

Aaron and Amie canceled their divorce filing on Valentine's Day, citing their love for each...
Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’
The couple credit counseling and forgiveness with helping them through the tough times.
Couple choose love, cancel divorce on Valentine's Day
Students across Broward County paused to remember the names of the 17 dead, as they were read...
Community marks 5 years since Fla. school shooting killed 17
She is the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican...
Republican Nikki Haley announces 2024 White House bid
Rescue teams from around the world are bringing their much-needed experience to this crisis.
Turkey quake: Americans join rescue efforts