Western Mass. school districts prepare readiness plans in case of hoax threats

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has continued to check in with local school districts following a recent string of hoax threats called into schools Monday and Tuesday. We spoke with one superintendent about what their district is doing in light of these threats.

School districts hearing about these threats in neighboring communities are reviewing their own protocols. In West Springfield, communication is a key part of their readiness plan.

Western Mass News spoke with Vito Perrone, the interim superintendent at West Springfield Public Schools. He said that the school district works all year round to plan and train for emergencies and situations like the hoax threats schools around the state are dealing with.

“In times like these when there are these swatting hoaxes that are going on, we just remind everybody to keep these protocols in place, air on the side of safety, making sure we’re keeping everybody vigilant and aware and safe,” he said.

Superintendent Perrone told us that the school district collaborates with the West Springfield Police Department year round, pointing out that West Springfield schools regularly train teachers and staff and also run drills with students periodically to prepare for any threats.

He also told us that these situations are often scary for teachers, students, and their families, but he wants to reassure people that the schools have precautionary plans in place.

