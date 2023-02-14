Western Mass. school districts prepare readiness plans in case of hoax threats

West Springfield High School
West Springfield High School(Western Mass News photo)
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has continued to check in with local school districts following a recent string of hoax threats called into schools Monday and Tuesday. We spoke with one superintendent about what their district is doing in light of these threats.

School districts hearing about these threats in neighboring communities are reviewing their own protocols. In West Springfield, communication is a key part of their readiness plan.

Western Mass News spoke with Vito Perrone, the interim superintendent at West Springfield Public Schools. He said that the school district works all year round to plan and train for emergencies and situations like the hoax threats schools around the state are dealing with.

“In times like these when there are these swatting hoaxes that are going on, we just remind everybody to keep these protocols in place, air on the side of safety, making sure we’re keeping everybody vigilant and aware and safe,” he said.

Superintendent Perrone told us that the school district collaborates with the West Springfield Police Department year round, pointing out that West Springfield schools regularly train teachers and staff and also run drills with students periodically to prepare for any threats.

He also told us that these situations are often scary for teachers, students, and their families, but he wants to reassure people that the schools have precautionary plans in place.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Palmer woman dead after single car rollover on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Police investigating threats at Springfield High School, Chicopee High School
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Local and state police are investigating a threat made against a Westfield school.
Police investigating non-credible threat made towards Westfield school
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy

Latest News

Springfield Police investigated a hoax threat at Springfield High School on February 14, 2023
Getting Answers: difficulties of investigating school hoax threats
Staying unseasonably warm ahead of a strong cold front that will move through early Friday.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Last minute Valentine’s Day shopping happened around the area on Tuesday.
Shoppers hit local businesses in search of last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts
Local business are stepping up to help those in Turkey and Syria who lost everything in last...
Holyoke dealership collecting donations for those impacted by Turkey, Syria earthquakes