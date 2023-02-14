‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck

Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop last week in Arkansas.
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering multiple pounds of drugs.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Officer Corey Obregon and his K-9 partner, Vault, ended up finding 53 pounds of marijuana in a pickup truck and another 34 pounds at the driver’s home.

The K-9 team said their discovery started with a traffic stop involving a 27-year-old driver identified as Brentley Dewayne Gipson for illegal window tint and crossing the center line on Feb. 9.

According to police, officers found 53.39 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in Gipson’s truck. They also reported finding a loaded pistol and other items inside the vehicle.

“The driver became nervous when the K-9 alerted his handler to the back of the truck,” the Jonesboro Police Department stated in a news release. “He [Gipson] told investigators, ‘You guys got me.’”

After obtaining a warrant, officers said they searched Gipson’s home and found 34.19 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

The team said they also found 200 vape pen cartridges, 100 disposable vape pens, 68 marijuana pre-rolled cigars, 3,024 grams of marijuana live resin, four loaded guns and $860.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling reported finding probable cause to charge Gipson with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and offenses relating to records.

Gipson is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

