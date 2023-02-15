104th Fighter Wing hosts major accident excerise at Barnes

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 104th Fighter Wing hosted a major accident response exercise at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Supporting agencies, as well as emergency services from the wing, were in attendance for the exercise.

Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe explained why events like Wednesday’s are so vital.

“You can’t have too much practice, you simply can’t have too much planning, too much practice, and these tabletop discussion get everybody into the room. They have face-to-face interaction, so if something that’s a traumatic event, they’ll at least know who the people are and what their functions and roles are,” McCabe said.

McCabe added that he’s grateful for the all the support the community of western Massachusetts has shown in support of these practices.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
One person is under arrest after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun in West...
Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield
West Springfield High School
West Springfield names Stefania Raschilla as new superintendent of schools

Latest News

The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting...
West Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect
Springfield College
Investigation underway into reported sexual assault at Springfield College
An adult deer tick
Getting Answers: mild winter’s impact on ticks
Emergency crews were called to Northampton High School for a reported threat on February 15, 2023
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, Ludlow high schools