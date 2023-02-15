104th Fighter Wing hosts major accident excerise at Barnes

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 104th Fighter Wing hosted a major accident response exercise at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Supporting agencies, as well as emergency services from the wing, were in attendance for the exercise.

Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe explained why events like Wednesday’s are so vital.

“You can’t have too much practice, you simply can’t have too much planning, too much practice, and these tabletop discussion get everybody into the room. They have face-to-face interaction, so if something that’s a traumatic event, they’ll at least know who the people are and what their functions and roles are,” McCabe said.

McCabe added that he’s grateful for the all the support the community of western Massachusetts has shown in support of these practices.

