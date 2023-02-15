AIC student helping collect donations for those impacted by Turkey, Syria earthquake

Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an earthquake hit Adana, Turkey.(Source: CNN)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The western Massachusetts community is stepping up to help those across the globe who are struggling following a major earthquake in Turkey.

“The more people that know about this, the better. We live in a very helpful community, so I had to do what I could,” said AIC graduate student Busra Yanbul.

Yanbul’s family roots are tied to Turkey.

“I was raised in a Turkey household. I visit turkey almost every year now at this point, so when all of this started, it was a no-brainer that I had to help,” Yanbul added.

The devastation that followed last week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit close to home for Yanbul.

“We have many, many family, friends who are still going through it…Unfortunately, many of them are still losing family members. Some of them are being rescued, but it’s just very awful,” Yanbul explained.

Even though she is far away from her friends and family in Turkey, Yanbul is still doing her part to aid in their relief. She told Western Mass News that her efforts began at her family restaurant, Oscar’s Pizza in Ludlow, and with the use of social media, it quickly spread to other local businesses.

“We have family in Westfield at Bella Roma Pizza, who said we want to do the same thing and I said ‘That’s perfect, Let’s work together,’” Yanbul said.

She told us she also contacted the president of AIC just days after the earthquake hoping to get help spreading the word. Yanbul said the response was immediate.

“So we had an interview set-up with him as well and that night they did send out an email, letting everyone know what we were doing and it really did help out a lot,” Yanbul noted.

Now, Yanbul is sharing her gratitude after seeing her Turkish and western Massachusetts communities come together in a time of need.

“It means so much. I’ve been seeing people that don’t even know each other come together, just so they can reach out and help, it’s everything,” Yanbul said.

Yanbul told Western Mass News they received word that Turkey has reached capacity for clothing donations, so they will no longer be accepting those items. However, they are still collecting other new or gently used essential items and she encouraged everyone to spread the word via social media.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
One person is under arrest after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun in West...
Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

Emergency crews were called to Northampton High School for a reported threat on February 15, 2023
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, Ludlow high schools
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Court documents detail criminal history of accused bank robber
Spirit Airlines.
Spirit announces Puerto Rico flight out of Bradley International Airport
Man found not guilty of arson, insurance fraud charges in Palmer fire
Man found not guilty of arson, insurance fraud charges in Palmer fire