AIC student helping collect donations for those impacted by Turkey, Syria earthquake

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The western Massachusetts community is stepping up to help those across the globe who are struggling following a major earthquake in Turkey.

“The more people that know about this, the better. We live in a very helpful community, so I had to do what I could,” said AIC graduate student Busra Yanbul.

Yanbul’s family roots are tied to Turkey.

“I was raised in a Turkey household. I visit turkey almost every year now at this point, so when all of this started, it was a no-brainer that I had to help,” Yanbul added.

The devastation that followed last week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit close to home for Yanbul.

“We have many, many family, friends who are still going through it…Unfortunately, many of them are still losing family members. Some of them are being rescued, but it’s just very awful,” Yanbul explained.

Even though she is far away from her friends and family in Turkey, Yanbul is still doing her part to aid in their relief. She told Western Mass News that her efforts began at her family restaurant, Oscar’s Pizza in Ludlow, and with the use of social media, it quickly spread to other local businesses.

“We have family in Westfield at Bella Roma Pizza, who said we want to do the same thing and I said ‘That’s perfect, Let’s work together,’” Yanbul said.

She told us she also contacted the president of AIC just days after the earthquake hoping to get help spreading the word. Yanbul said the response was immediate.

“So we had an interview set-up with him as well and that night they did send out an email, letting everyone know what we were doing and it really did help out a lot,” Yanbul noted.

Now, Yanbul is sharing her gratitude after seeing her Turkish and western Massachusetts communities come together in a time of need.

“It means so much. I’ve been seeing people that don’t even know each other come together, just so they can reach out and help, it’s everything,” Yanbul said.

Yanbul told Western Mass News they received word that Turkey has reached capacity for clothing donations, so they will no longer be accepting those items. However, they are still collecting other new or gently used essential items and she encouraged everyone to spread the word via social media.

