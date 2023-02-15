Court documents detail criminal history of accused bank robber

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the man charged with two recent bank robberies and his criminal past, which is lengthy.

Luis Ruiz was already in custody at the beginning of this month when he was charged with armed robbery. Police allege he robbed the Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow and the KeyBank in East Longmeadow.

Western Mass News obtained the court documents that further detail the events that unfolded on those days. Police said they responded to Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow on January 30 for reports of a robbery that just occurred. The documents reveal the suspect, masked in a black hoodie, approached a bank teller and pulled out a note and placed it on the counter. It read, “$7,000 now, no questions.”

On February 2, police responded to KeyBank in East Longmeadow, where another robbery took place. The suspect in this one was also masked and showed a note to the teller that read “Money now $5000 I really need it or I die.” The getaway vehicle was described as a gray Toyota Camry. Police said in the Berkshire Bank robbery, surveillance video showed the same car driving towards the bank about 12 minutes prior to the robbery.

On February 4, Springfield Police arrested Ruiz on domestic assault charges. The victim in this crime owned the car that police connected to the bank robberies and that led to the arrest of Ruiz on the armed robbery charges. Police also connected Ruiz to another bank robbery in Enfield, CT that occurred on January 23.

Western Mass News obtained court documents that detail Ruiz’s criminal history, which dates back multiple years. In August of 2002, he was charged with larceny under $250. In July of 2023, he was charged with shoplifting and possession of a hypodermic needle, typically used for drugs.

The next month, he was charged with distributing a Class B drug and a drug violation near a school or park. In August 2004, he faced a trespassing charge and in September 2005, there was an assault and battery charge.

In 2018, in August, he faced multiple charges including assault and battery on a household member and that next month, in September, there was an unarmed robbery charge. His most recent charges before this case were from October 2022 of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threating to commit a crime. He was released with the promise to reappear in court on the condition he has no contact with the victim. He was awaiting a pre-trial hearing in March when he was arrested on new domestic assault charges and the armed robbery charges.

As for the most recent charge of armed robbery, Ruiz has not yet been arraigned. However, he is still being held since his bail was revoked for previous charges.

