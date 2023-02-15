Getting Answers: mild winter’s impact on ticks

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a mild winter up to this point, we wanted to know if that weather could have an impact on ticks.

“If those mild temperatures go through the spring, we’ll be seeing a lot of bites really starting now,” said Paul Killinger, education director at TickReport.

At TickReport in Amherst, Killinger and his crew are always on the clock studying ticks, whether it’s June or January.

“We think of tick season as being in the summer. They’re not really paying attention to that. They are looking at temperature, humidity, the length of the day,” Killinger explained.

After the warmest January on record in western Massachusetts, Killinger said he’s monitoring an uptick this spring if mild temperatures continue. At the lab, a team of experts are standing by and can get you your results in as quickly 24 hours.

“Whether you’re gonna test or not, always good to write the date you removed it, who it was biting, where it was,” Killinger added.

At TickReport, the team conducts DNA and RNA testing to find out what germs the tick is carrying.

“The main tick risk here in the northeast, which is the deer tick, there’s an adult female on-screen…You want to catch it while it looks like this before it starts to look like this,” Killinger said.

Killinger added that the longer the tick is there, the bigger it will be and the greater the chance it is infected. He advised to check yourself, your dogs, and especially your kids under the age of 11 for ticks.

“The hair is really risky with kids and that’s where we see ticks attached for a long time and present the greatest risk,” Killinger noted.

In addition to testing, you can use online resources to discover the risks right in your backyard.

“You can search by zip code or by state and see what ticks are coming from there, what sort of diseases are they carrying?” Killinger said.

Also, always protect yourself with repellents when in the woods.

“I really like permethrin treated clothing. You can spray your shoes or spray pants that you wear out in the garden or hiking and they should be good for several weeks,” Killinger said.

