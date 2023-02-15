Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large amount of items investigators called “pseudo-narcotics.”(Enfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large amount of items investigators called illicit “pseudo-narcotics.”

Enfield Police said their department, as well as the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), conducted an inspection at ‘Smoke + Mart’ on Elm Street in Enfield on Tuesday after police referred the store to state officials about concerns over some of the products for sale and the possible sale of those items to underage people.

During the inspection, the DCP found 1,075 items that were illegal to sell in Connecticut because of their THC content. The retail value of those products ranged between $25,000 to $30,000. Those items, as well as $1,300 in cash, were seized.

The store’s co-owners, 32-year-old Traiq Mehmood of Enfield and 30-year-old Waqas Ali of Enfield, were arrested and charged with posssession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Enfield Police added that the store’s license to sell THC products has been suspended pending an administative review.

