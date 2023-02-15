Investigation underway after 3 people found dead inside Brooklyn, Conn. home

Yellow crime scene tape, and police cruisers could be seen on Middle St. early Wednesday morning.
Yellow crime scene tape, and police cruisers could be seen on Middle St. early Wednesday morning.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police have confirmed that 3 people were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn, Conn.

Late Tuesday night, Connecticut State Police were called to Elm St. and Middle St. around 8:30 P.M.

Troopers located 3 deceased individuals inside of a residence in the area.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is actively investigating the incident.

There is no further information about the nature of the deceased victim’s injuries.

Yellow crime scene tape, and police cruisers could be seen on Middle St. early Wednesday morning.

State police say there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

This is a breaking story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
The closures include the Chapin Center in Springfield, Governor’s Center in Westfield, and...
State leaders call for action after 4 western Mass. nursing homes announce closures
One person is under arrest after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun in West...
Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield

Latest News

In West Springfield, communication is a key part of their readiness plan.
Western Mass. school districts prepare readiness plans in case of hoax threats
In West Springfield, communication is a key part of their readiness plan.
Western Mass. school districts prepare readiness plans in case of hoax threats
West Springfield High School
West Springfield names Stefania Raschilla as new superintendent of schools
Clarence Street car, garage fire 021423
West Springfield crews respond to car, garage fire on Clarence Street