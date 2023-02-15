Investigation underway into reported sexual assault at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is undeway after a sexual assault was reported Tuesday by a student, whoi is living in a residential building, at Springfield College.

School said they are following the proper protocols for this matter.

Members of the Student Affairs office and Springfield College public safety met with the residents of the building and leaders of student government both Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon to ensure that communication is being relayed.

The school has also added additional public safety patrols, so students can call public safety for an escort on-campus. They are also urging the importance of keeping doors locked, being aware of one’s surroundings, and if something seems unusual to contact authorities.

Anyone with any information on the case should contact Springfield College public safety at (413) 748-5555.

