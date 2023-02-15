Man found not guilty of arson, insurance fraud charges in Palmer fire

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The attorney for a man accused of arson and attempted murder following a house fire in Palmer said Tuesday that his client has been found not guilty of all charges.

Joseph Gulluni was accused of setting fire to a multi-family house he owned in Three Rivers in 2019 in an alleged attempt to collect insurance money on the property.

Two tenants were inside at the time of the fire.

