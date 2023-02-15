Man shoots suspect trying to steal his car at gas station, police say
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a would-be carjacking that turned into a shooting near downtown St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Police Department, officers were called to a gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.
KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.
Both people involved had guns, but police say the deceased person is the suspect. They say he is a black man in his 20s who has not been identified. Police say the original robbery victim was a 48-year-old white man.
The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.
