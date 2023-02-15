Man shoots suspect trying to steal his car at gas station, police say

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a would-be carjacking that turned into a shooting near downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, officers were called to a gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.

KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.

Both people involved had guns, but police say the deceased person is the suspect. They say he is a black man in his 20s who has not been identified. Police say the original robbery victim was a 48-year-old white man.

The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday...
State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton
Emanii Martinez
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a...
Middle schooler dies after getting hit by school bus
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment
Global rescue and engineering teams are helping to recover survivors, find bodies and assess...
Rescue teams from around world help during earthquake recoveries
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for...
White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all