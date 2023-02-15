Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday

FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Jan. 24, 2020. Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish.

It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.

Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

Jordan, now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, first supported Make-A-Wish in 1989.

He has granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world and remains one of the most requested celebrity wish-granters. He was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008 for what the organization called the “life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families.”

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Jordan said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
One person is under arrest after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun in West...
Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

Emergency crews were called to Northampton High School for a reported threat on February 15, 2023
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, Ludlow high schools
St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him.
Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say
The head of the FAA ordered a review of the agency following a series of close calls and a...
FAA calls for review after close calls, system failures
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Court documents detail criminal history of accused bank robber