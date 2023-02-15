Police: 1 dead after serious crash on I-84 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say a Springfield woman died Tuesday night in a crash in Farmington.

Troopers responded to I-84 for a crash near exit 39a in Farmington around 10:30 P.M.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a single vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail, coming to a final rest on a grassy median.

The operator suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Tierra Thomas, 33-years-old of Springfield, MA.

The highway was closed for a time after the collision.

Emergency services and the local fire department responded to the collision.

State police are asking witnesses to contact TPR. Michael Dean at Troop H by calling 860-534-1098 or emailing michael.dean@ct.gov.

