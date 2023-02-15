Police: 1 dead after serious crash on I-84 in Farmington

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek and Jay Kenney
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say a Springfield woman died Tuesday night in a crash in Farmington.

Troopers responded to I-84 for a crash near exit 39a in Farmington around 10:30 P.M.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a single vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail, coming to a final rest on a grassy median.

The operator suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Tierra Thomas, 33-years-old of Springfield, MA.

The highway was closed for a time after the collision.

Emergency services and the local fire department responded to the collision.

State police are asking witnesses to contact TPR. Michael Dean at Troop H by calling 860-534-1098 or emailing michael.dean@ct.gov.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
One person is under arrest after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun in West...
Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield