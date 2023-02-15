Police investigating reported threat against Northampton High School

Emergency crews were called to Northampton High School for a reported threat on February 15, 2023
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another western Massachusetts school is the subject of a threat.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers responded with Northampton Police to Northampton High School for a threat that was received by the school.

Northampton Public School Superintendent Jannell Pearson-Campbell said in a message to families that a ‘shelter-in-place’ was enacted in connection with “hoax threats” that have hit school districts across Massachusetts this week. She added that everyone is safe.

Wednesday’s incident comes after several schools - including in Chicopee and Springfield - received threats on Tuesday, as well as on Monday.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

