Republicans, Democrats clash over border security

Republicans accuse Democrats of not doing enough at the border. Democrats accuse Republicans of wanting to make cuts.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Republicans who recently visited the southern border say they are concerned about human trafficking, drug trafficking, and illegal immigrants. But Senate Democrats accuse the House GOP of threatening cuts that will impact border security.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led an all-female delegation to Del Rio, Texas last month. On Wednesday she touted a new bill she wants to pass called the Stop Taxpayer Funding of Traffickers Act. It would block human and drug trafficking offenders from receiving government benefits.

“We heard how the cartels kidnap young women and girls to be exploited for sex and labor,” she said, adding, “...currently even after offenders are charged with federal drug and human trafficking offenses many of them continue to live in government housing and receive other government benefits.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joined Blackburn at the Republican press conference. He too has introduced legislation that he believes will help secure the border. It would reform the asylum system.

The asylum system allows some migrants, such as those who have suffered persecution, to remain in the country while their paperwork is processed.

Graham believes the system can be abused.

“We need to make sure you can’t apply for asylum in the United States and never be deported. 90% of the claims are denied. But people keep coming cause most of them never leave. They never show up for the hearings,” Graham said.

President Joe Biden visited the border in January. During his State of the Union Address, he urged Congress to support his plan for comprehensive immigration reform and border enforcement.

“If we don’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border,” he urged his Republican critics.

Meanwhile Senate Democrats accuse House Republicans of putting border security funding in danger. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) believes proposed GOP government spending cuts would jeopardize 3,000 custom and border agents plus $640 million in border security.

“We hear a lot from the other side about border security on the one hand and then on the other hand they want to slash it,” Schumer said.

On Thursday, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to lead a Republican delegation on a trip to the southern border.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday...
State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton
Emanii Martinez
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a...
Middle schooler dies after getting hit by school bus
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment
Global rescue and engineering teams are helping to recover survivors, find bodies and assess...
Rescue teams from around world help during earthquake recoveries
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for...
White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all