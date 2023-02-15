Spirit announces Puerto Rico flight out of Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Spirit Airlines said it will launch a new Puerto Rico flight out of Windsor Locks.

Flights begin out of Bradley International Airport on June 7.

The nonstop service to San Juan will be offered three times a week, Spirit said.

Special introductory fares are starting at $59 one way, the airline said.

Spirit recently launched a nonstop flight from Bradley to Jamaica.

For more information on the flight, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.