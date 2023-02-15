Spirit announces Puerto Rico flight out of Bradley International Airport

Spirit Airlines.
Spirit Airlines.(Spirit Airlines)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Spirit Airlines said it will launch a new Puerto Rico flight out of Windsor Locks.

Flights begin out of Bradley International Airport on June 7.

The nonstop service to San Juan will be offered three times a week, Spirit said.

Special introductory fares are starting at $59 one way, the airline said.

Spirit recently launched a nonstop flight from Bradley to Jamaica.

For more information on the flight, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
One person is under arrest after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun in West...
Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

Emergency crews were called to Northampton High School for a reported threat on February 15, 2023
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, Ludlow high schools
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Court documents detail criminal history of accused bank robber
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
AIC student helping collect donations for those impacted by Turkey, Syria earthquake
Man found not guilty of arson, insurance fraud charges in Palmer fire
Man found not guilty of arson, insurance fraud charges in Palmer fire