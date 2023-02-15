Spring-like warmth through Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An unseasonably warm day across western Mass with afternoon highs just shy of tying a record! We saw temps reach the upper 50s to low 60s from the Berkshires to the Connecticut River Valley, but gusty breezes did add a slight chill.

Southerly breezes continue tonight and overnight with some scattered clouds around. Temperatures cool into the 40s with maybe a few upper 30s in the coldest spots.

Thursday will be another warm day with highs climbing into the 50s to lower 60s-challanging records again. We begin the day with high, thin clouds that will thicken and lower as the day goes on. Breezes look much lighter than Wednesday – staying around 5-10mph out of the west. Shower chances increase by mid-afternoon and continue into the evening.

A warm front will move through southern New England late Thursday with scattered, light showers. Skies remain cloudy with wind increasing and shifting to the southwest overnight. Rain returns Friday morning with an approaching cold front and ahead of the front we will get our high for the day with temps close to 60. South-southwesterly breezes may gust to 25-35mph with a balmy feel outside!

After the front passes through, wind takes a shift to the northwest and temperatures take a sharp drop. While we may tie a record Friday morning, most of the day will be much colder with temperatures falling into the 40s and 30s by the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach 30-40mph at times early, then subside a bit Friday night.

A seasonable start to the weekend with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s by Saturday morning along with some single digit wind chills – a far cry from the 60s! Sunny skies and a lighter, but decent northwesterly breeze Saturday and highs in the 30s to around 40. High pressure passes to our south, keeping weather dry through Sunday, but temperatures return to near 50 to end the weekend.

Next week is looking mild to start, then trending a bit cooler. The week in general also looks fairly unsettled with a few rounds of wet and even wintry weather.

