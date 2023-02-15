Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 15-year-old Emanii Martinez ran away from DCF custody in Boston in October. She was found a day later and a DCF investigator tried to bring her back to Boston, but she reportedly jumped out of the car in Springfield and ran away.

Police added that Martinez has been in contact with DCF since then, but she would not share her location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide unit at (413) 787-6360 or the Springfield Police non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

