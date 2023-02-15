State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Mass. State Police said that a trooper was stopped in the breakdown lane on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Easthampton, with their lights on while working a detail, when their cruiser was struck by another vehicle around 10:15 a.m.

The trooper did not report any injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Drivers in the area may experience some traffic delays.

