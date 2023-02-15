State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Mass. State Police said that a trooper was stopped in the breakdown lane on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Easthampton, with their lights on while working a detail, when their cruiser was struck by another vehicle around 10:15 a.m.

The trooper did not report any injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Drivers in the area may experience some traffic delays.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

