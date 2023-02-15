Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid

A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called for a one-mile area of Tucson following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita roads. (KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A shelter-in-place and some evacuations was called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 in the Tucson, Arizona, metro area.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed in the area, rolled over and cracked open. The truck’s driver died.

Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in the area and there is no timetable for the highway to reopen, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 8:40 p.m., but DPS said those evacuated will remain so for the foreseeable future. The evacuation radius was within a half-mile of the crash site.

According to the National Library of Medicine, nitric acid is “very toxic by inhalation” and “corrosive to metals or tissue.”

“Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short-term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects,” the NLM said on its webpage.

The main uses of the chemical are the production of fertilizers and explosives.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department instructed all personnel at the University of Arizona Science & Tech Park to evacuate.

The Vail School District said most of the students in the Rita Ranch area had already headed home, but children participating in after-school activities at the schools in the area of the alert were moved indoors.

The Vail district canceled all school activity buses and asked parents to pick up their students as soon as possible.

“The Department’s Hazardous Materials Response Unit, along with partner agencies are working together to mitigate the incident,” DPS said in an email. “Out of an abundance of caution, first responders are working to evacuate a perimeter around the area of the incident.”

