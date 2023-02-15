Ware Police arrest Westfield man on drug charge

Police in Ware arrested a man in possession of more than 150 bags of heroin on Monday.
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware arrested a man in possession of more than 150 bags of heroin on Monday.

Investigators were called to do a well-being check on a man in a parked car in the McDonald’s parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Jesse McClenahan of Westfield passed out in the driver’s seat with a needled and a bundle of heroin on his lap.

Offcers woke McClenahan up, arrested him on a charge of possession to distribute a Class A drug (heroin), and later released him on personal recognizance. He was arraigned Tuesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
One person is under arrest after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun in West...
Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

This incident occurred last night on the corner of Elm Street and Middle Street.
Investigation underway after 3 people found dead inside Brooklyn, Conn. home
Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday...
State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton
Help those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
TODAY : Help those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria