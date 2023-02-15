Ware Police arrest Westfield man on drug charge
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware arrested a man in possession of more than 150 bags of heroin on Monday.
Investigators were called to do a well-being check on a man in a parked car in the McDonald’s parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Jesse McClenahan of Westfield passed out in the driver’s seat with a needled and a bundle of heroin on his lap.
Offcers woke McClenahan up, arrested him on a charge of possession to distribute a Class A drug (heroin), and later released him on personal recognizance. He was arraigned Tuesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
