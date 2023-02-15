Ware Police arrest Westfield man on drug charge

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware arrested a man in possession of more than 150 bags of heroin on Monday.

Investigators were called to do a well-being check on a man in a parked car in the McDonald’s parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Jesse McClenahan of Westfield passed out in the driver’s seat with a needled and a bundle of heroin on his lap.

Offcers woke McClenahan up, arrested him on a charge of possession to distribute a Class A drug (heroin), and later released him on personal recognizance. He was arraigned Tuesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.