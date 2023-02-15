West Springfield crews respond to car, garage fire on Clarence Street

Clarence Street car, garage fire 021423
Clarence Street car, garage fire 021423(West Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Clarence Street Monday afternoon for reports of a vehicle and garage fire.

According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, there were chemicals in the garage at the time of the fire, but crews were able to extinguish the flames before they could reach them.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Springfield Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit.

