West Springfield crews respond to car, garage fire on Clarence Street

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Clarence Street Monday afternoon for reports of a vehicle and garage fire.

According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, there were chemicals in the garage at the time of the fire, but crews were able to extinguish the flames before they could reach them.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Springfield Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit.

