West Springfield names Stefania Raschilla as new superintendent of schools

West Springfield High School
West Springfield High School(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield School Committee met Tuesday night to hear the final interviews from the remaining superintendent candidates.

The selection came down to two applicants: Longmeadow High School Principal Thomas Landers and Springfield Chief Instructional Officer Stefania Raschilla.

According to West Springfield School Committee members Robert Mancini and Kira Thompson, Raschilla was nominated to fill the position currently held by interim Superintendent Vito Perrone.

Thompson told Western Mass News that they were given a choice between two fantastic candidates, that she is excited for what Raschilla brings to the town.

Raschilla’s nomination is currently pending contract confirmation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police lights
Palmer woman dead after single car rollover on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Local and state police are investigating a threat made against a Westfield school.
Police investigating non-credible threat made towards Westfield school
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy

Latest News

In West Springfield, communication is a key part of their readiness plan.
Western Mass. school districts prepare readiness plans in case of hoax threats
In West Springfield, communication is a key part of their readiness plan.
Western Mass. school districts prepare readiness plans in case of hoax threats
Clarence Street car, garage fire 021423
West Springfield crews respond to car, garage fire on Clarence Street
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Springfield, and Longmeadow.
Town by Town: Six Flags hiring, MGM Valentine’s Day lunch, and ice cream fundraiser