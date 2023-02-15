West Springfield names Stefania Raschilla as new superintendent of schools

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield School Committee met Tuesday night to hear the final interviews from the remaining superintendent candidates.

The selection came down to two applicants: Longmeadow High School Principal Thomas Landers and Springfield Chief Instructional Officer Stefania Raschilla.

According to West Springfield School Committee members Robert Mancini and Kira Thompson, Raschilla was nominated to fill the position currently held by interim Superintendent Vito Perrone.

Thompson told Western Mass News that they were given a choice between two fantastic candidates, that she is excited for what Raschilla brings to the town.

Raschilla’s nomination is currently pending contract confirmation.

