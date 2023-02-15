West Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect

The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting...
The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect.(West Springfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect.

Officials confirmed a male suspect shoplifted $800 worth of merchandise from a local business in West Springfield on February 9.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Kennedy (413)-263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, you can type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of...
Police investigating threats at several local schools
Police investigate illegal marijuana cultivation at South Hadley home
Police investigate illegal cannabis growing operation at South Hadley home
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
One person is under arrest after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun in West...
Springfield man arrested on gun-related charges in West Springfield
West Springfield High School
West Springfield names Stefania Raschilla as new superintendent of schools

Latest News

Springfield College
Investigation underway into reported sexual assault at Springfield College
Generic police lights
104th Fighter Wing hosts major accident excerise at Barnes
An adult deer tick
Getting Answers: mild winter’s impact on ticks
Emergency crews were called to Northampton High School for a reported threat on February 15, 2023
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, Ludlow high schools