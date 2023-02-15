West Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect.

Officials confirmed a male suspect shoplifted $800 worth of merchandise from a local business in West Springfield on February 9.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Kennedy (413)-263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, you can type SOLVE and your tip.

