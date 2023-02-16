2 arrested, gun and several EBT cards seized in Springfield traffic stop

Springfield Police seized this gun from a State Street residence on February 16, 2023
Springfield Police seized this gun from a State Street residence on February 16, 2023
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded gun, nearly 40 grams of cocaine, and more than two dozen EBT cards on Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on State Street when the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Mark Centeno, stopped in a parking lot. Centeno reportedly told officers he had a gun in his waistband and it was then quickly taken into possesion.

During a search of the car, police reportedly found 29 Massachusetts DTA or EBT cards with PIN numbers and cash amounts available on the back of them from 29 different people. Officers then recovered more than 39 grams of cocaine, more than 900 pills of oxycodone, and marijuana.

Centeno and 29-year-old Astrid Reyes were both arrested on several drug charges. Centeno is also facing several gun-related charges, while Reyes is also charged with over two dozen counts of obtaining a credit card of another person with the intent to defraud.

