2 killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, officials say

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Officials say there were no survivors after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed near a highway in Alabama.

The helicopter belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, sources familiar with the matter told WAFF.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed in the crash.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., says the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

Video from a doorbell camera from a WAFF viewer captured the moment the helicopter crashed.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Harvest.

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact.

The Tennessee National Guard released the following statement about the accident:

At approximately 3:00 p.m. CST today, a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. The Madison County Sherriff’s Department in Alabama responded to the crash site and reported two crew members onboard were killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident. Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash. The Tennessee National Guard will support law enforcement and other first responders handling the crash site and provide more information as details become available.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says the bodies of the victims have been recovered from the crash. An autopsy will be performed to identify the victims and the bodies will be transferred to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner.

WAFF reports no cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will experience heavy delays in the area and roads south of Highway 53 are currently closed. Several roads will remain closed until Thursday.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee sent out his condolences and support to the families of the two people killed.

“Maria & I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members,” the governor said. “Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer & support during this time of unspeakable grief.”

